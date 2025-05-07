OTTO Portland Sanford, ME
Featured Items
Chicken Spicy Ranch
chicken, bacon, red onion w/ spicy ranch (created by Team Sanford)$16.75
Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks**
12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce$7.75
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
jalapeños stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, scallion, hot honey & bacon with toasted breadcrumb$9.50
Anna's Birria, Red Onions & Cilantro
our collaboration with Boston's beloved Anna's Taqueria features birria beef, mozzarella, red onions, and cilantro. $1 from each sale will be donated to local music education non-profits.$19.50
Build Your Own
Small Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$13.50
Small Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$15.00
Large Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$18.50
Large Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$20.50
Gluten-Free Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$15.25
Cheese Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese & Scallion
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions$16.75
Chicken & Basil
mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce$16.25
Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)$16.75
Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion$16.25
Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey$16.25
Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano$16.75
Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions$17.00
Meatball, Ricotta & Basil
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section$17.00
Pepperoni
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce$15.50
Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce$16.25
Sausage & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce$16.25
Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion$16.25
Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple$18.50
Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce$18.00
Sriracha Chicken & Avocado
mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado$16.75OUT OF STOCK
Veg Pizzas
Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion$16.00
Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry
mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries$16.00
Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, roasted eggplant, basil, red sauce$16.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb, old school sauce$16.00
Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil$15.00
Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce$15.00
Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, red sauce$16.00
Caramelized Pear, Blue Cheese, & Arugula
caramelized pear, mozzarella, blue cheese, herb, arugula$17.00
Spinach & Artichoke
artichoke cream sauce (cream, asiago, roasted garlic, roasted artichoke hearts, pepper), spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted artichokes, herb.$16.00
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Basil & Garlic
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil$17.00
Appetizers/Sides
Side Meatballs
6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce. Serves 3$9.50
House - Made Blue Cheese$1.25
House - Made Pomodoro Sauce$1.25
House - Made Ranch$1.25
Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
Salad
Beets with Bacon Jam & Goat Cheese
lettuce blend, beets, bacon jam & goat cheese, with our house vinaigrette$9.75
Greek
romaine, cucumber, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing$9.75
House Salad
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette$7.25
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing$8.25
Catering Salads
House Salad - Catering
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette. (Serves 12)$50.00
Caesar Salad - Catering
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing. (Serves 12)$55.00
Cobb Salad - Catering
chopped romaine, bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, with house-made blue cheese dressing. Serves 10$55.00OUT OF STOCK
Greek Salad - Catering
Romaine, Cucumber, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Greek. Serves 10$60.00
Drinks
Desserts
Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3 Pack$8.00
Tiramisu
OTTO’s take on the classic Italian dessert; a layer of lightly sweetened Italian mousse set over espresso coffee-soaked lady fingers. The mousse is made with mascarpone cheese, which gives this dessert a creamy and luxurious texture.$6.25
