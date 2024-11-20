OTTO Portland 39 Trotter Rd, Weymouth
Featured Items
- Honey Soy Cauliflower with Pickled Red Onions, Bok Choy and Garlic$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- RM - The Pilgrim
Mashed Potato, Chicken, Mozzarella, Cream, Butternut Squash, Cranberry & Herb (Created by Chris)$18.00
Combos
Build Your Own
- Small Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$13.00
- Small Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$15.00
- Large Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$18.00
- Large Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$19.00
- Gluten-Free Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$14.75
Cheese Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
- Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese & Scallion
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions$16.25
- Chicken & Basil
mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce$16.25
- Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)$16.75
- Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion$15.75
- Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey$15.75
- Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano$16.25
- Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions$16.50
- Meatball, Ricotta & Basil
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section$16.50
- Pepperoni
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce$15.00
- Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce$15.75
- Sausage & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce$15.75
- Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion$15.75
- Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple$17.50
- Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce$17.50
Veg Pizzas
- Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion$15.50
- Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry
mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries$15.50
- Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, roasted eggplant, basil, red sauce$15.50
- Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb, old school sauce$15.50
- Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil$14.50
- Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce$14.50
- Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, red sauce$15.50
- Caramelized Pear, Blue Cheese, & Arugula
caramelized pear, mozzarella, blue cheese, herb, arugula$16.50
- Spinach & Artichoke
artichoke cream sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted artichokes, herb$15.50
- Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Basil & Garlic
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil$16.50
Appetizers/Sides
- Side Meatballs
6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce$9.50
- Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks
12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce$7.75
- Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
jalapeños stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, scallion, hot honey & bacon with toasted breadcrumb$9.50OUT OF STOCK
- House - Made Blue Cheese$1.00
- House - Made Pomodoro Sauce$1.00
- House - Made Ranch$1.00
- Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Whipped Ricotta with Hot Honey$8.75
Salad
- Peach, Toasted Almond, Feta and Cranberry Salad with Mint Vinaigrette$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Greek
romaine, cucumber, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing$9.25
- House Salad
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette$6.75
- Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing$7.75
- Cobb Salad
chopped romaine, bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, with house-made blue cheese dressing$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- OTTO Waldorf$9.25
Drinks
- Coke Can$2.95
- Diet Coke Can$2.95
- Sprite Can$2.95
- Barq's Rootbeer 20oz Bottle$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fanta Orange 20oz Bottle$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Dasani 16oz Bottle$3.50
- Coke Zero 20oz Bottle$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Topo Chico Tangerine with Ginger Sparkling Water$2.95
- Topo Chico Lime with Mint Sparkling Water$2.95
- Topo Chico Blueberry with Hibiscus Sparkling Water$2.95
Desserts
- Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3 Pack$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tiramisu
OTTO’s take on the classic Italian dessert; a layer of lightly sweetened Italian mousse set over espresso coffee-soaked lady fingers. The mousse is made with mascarpone cheese, which gives this dessert a creamy and luxurious texture.$5.75
