OTTO Portland 199 Rantoul St, Beverly
Featured Items
Anna's Birria, Red Onions & Cilantro
our collaboration with Boston's beloved Anna's Taqueria features birria beef, mozzarella, red onions, and cilantro. $1 from each sale will be donated to local music education non-profits.$18.00
Chimichurri Chicken & Red Onion
Chimichurri chicken, mozzarella, chimichurri sauce, red onion (Created by Chris)$16.75
Combos
Build Your Own
Small Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$13.00
Small Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$15.00
Large Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$18.00
Large Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$19.00
Gluten-Free Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$14.75
Cheese Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese & Scallion
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions$16.25
Chicken & Basil
mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce$16.25
Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)$16.75
Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion$15.75
Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey$15.75
Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano$16.25
Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions$16.50
Meatball, Ricotta & Basil
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section$16.50
Pepperoni
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce$15.00
Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce$15.75
Sausage & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce$15.75
Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion$15.75
Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple$17.50
Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce$17.50
Veg Pizzas
Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion$15.50
Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry
mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries$15.50
Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, roasted eggplant, basil, red sauce$15.50
Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb, old school sauce$15.50
Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil$14.50
Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce$14.50
Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, red sauce$15.50
Caramelized Pear, Blue Cheese, & Arugula
caramelized pear, mozzarella, blue cheese, herb, arugula$16.50
Spinach & Artichoke
artichoke cream sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted artichokes, herb$15.50
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Basil & Garlic
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil$16.50
Appetizers/Sides
Side Meatballs
6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce$9.50
Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks**
12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce$7.75
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
jalapeños stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, scallion, hot honey & bacon with toasted breadcrumb$9.50OUT OF STOCK
House - Made Blue Cheese$1.00
House - Made Pomodoro Sauce$1.00
House - Made Ranch$1.00
Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
Whipped Ricotta with Hot Honey$8.75
Salad
Beets with Bacon Jam & Goat Cheese
lettuce blend, beets, bacon jam & goat cheese, with our house vinaigrette$9.25
Greek
romaine, cucumber, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing$9.25
House Salad
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette$6.75
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing$7.75
Cobb Salad
chopped romaine, bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, with house-made blue cheese dressing$9.25
Drinks
Barq's Root Beer Can$2.50
Barq's Rootbeer 20oz Bottle$3.50
Canada Dry(Black Berry) 20oz$3.50
Coke 20oz Bottle$3.50
Coke Can$2.95
Coke Zero 20oz Bottle$3.50
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle$3.50
Diet Coke Can$2.95
Dr. Pepper 20oz Bottle$3.50
Fanta Orange 20oz Bottle$3.50
Power Ade Zero Sugar Mixed Berry$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Powerade Blue$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Powerade Fruit Punch$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Sprite 20oz Bottle$3.50
Sprite Can$2.95
Topo Chico Lime$3.50
Topo Chico Blueberry$3.50
Topo Chico Tangerine$3.50
Coke 20oz$3.50
Desserts
Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie 3 Pack$8.00
Tiramisu
OTTO’s take on the classic Italian dessert; a layer of lightly sweetened Italian mousse set over espresso coffee-soaked lady fingers. The mousse is made with mascarpone cheese, which gives this dessert a creamy and luxurious texture.$5.75