OTTO Portland 730 Center St, Auburn
Featured Items
Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Pizza
korean bbq pork, kimchi, pickled red onion, cilantro$17.75
Meatball Sub
Our meatballs in pomodoro sauce, provolone, topped with mozzarella & asiago. Served on our toasted sub roll$13.00OUT OF STOCK
OTTO Italian
salami, mortadella, capicola, provolone, hot pepper relish, lettuce, tomatoes, vidalia onions, and banana peppers, served with house vinaigrette$13.00
Roasted Buttenut, Cranberry & Goat Cheese Salad
mixed greens, roasted butternut squash, cranberries & goat cheese with maple dijon vinaigrettg$9.75
Build Your Own
Small Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$13.50
Small Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$14.50
Large Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$18.50
Large Double Dough Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$20.50
Gluten-Free Build Your Own
feeling creative? build your own!$16.25
Cheese Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese & Scallion
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions$15.75
Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)$18.50OUT OF STOCK
Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey$16.25
Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano$17.00
Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions$17.00
Meatball, Ricotta & Basil
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Pepperoni
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce "Chef Suggestion: Add Mushrooms or Green Peppers"$15.50
Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple$18.50
Sausage & Vidalia Onion
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce$16.25
Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion$16.25
Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce$18.00
Mushroom Bacon & Vidalia Onion
Pepperoni & Mushroom
Veg Pizzas
Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion$16.00
Butternut Squash, Ricotta & Cranberry
mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries$16.00
Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb, old school sauce *Chef Suggestion: Add Vidalia Onions and Bacon$16.00
Margherita
mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil$15.00
Mediterranean Veggie & Feta
tomato, green pepper, Vidalia* onion, banana peppers, feta, oregano, house vinaigrette$16.75OUT OF STOCK
Ricotta & Basil
mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce "Chef Suggestion: Add Eggplant"$15.00
Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Basil & Garlic
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Spinach & Artichoke
spinach, mozzarella cheese, cream, roasted artichokes, herb$16.00
Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic, red sauce$16.00
Sandwiches
Hand-Carved Turkey with Bacon Jam
oven-roasted turkey, bacon jam, herbed vidalia onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and garlic aioli on garlic butter-toasted sourdough$12.00
Herbed Chicken & Turkey Salad Sandwich
a flavorful mix of roasted chicken, turkey, herbs, basil, cucumber, red onion, red pepper, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on sourdough$11.00
Appetizers/Sides
Side Meatballs
6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce. Serves 3$9.50
Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks
12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce$7.75
Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers
jalapeños stuffed with ricotta, cream cheese, scallion, hot honey & bacon with toasted breadcrumb$9.50
House - Made Blue Cheese$1.00
House - Made Pomodoro Sauce$1.00
House - Made Ranch$1.00
Side of Caesar Dressing$1.00
Salad
Greek
romaine, cucumber, red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing$9.75
House Salad
mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette$7.25
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing$8.25
Cobb Salad
chopped romaine, bacon, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, with house-made blue cheese dressing$9.75
Drinks
Bubly Blackberry$2.95
Bubly Cherry$2.95
Bubly Lime$2.95
Aquafina$2.95
Pepsi Can$2.95
Diet Pepsi Can$2.95
Sierra Mist Can$2.95
Sierra Mist Diet$3.75
Mug Root Beer Can$2.95
Bubly Orange Cream$2.95
Bubly Bounce Citrus Cheery$2.95
Bubly Bounce Triple Berry$2.95
Orange Crush Can$2.25
Gatorade Cool Blue$3.50
Gatorade Orange$3.50
Gatorade Zero Sugar Lemon Lime$3.50
Gatorade Glacier Freeze$3.50